

CTV Kitchener





A 27-year-old man was airlifted to hospital Sunday after his pickup truck rolled just south of Caledonia.

The man was driving on McKenzie Road, between York Road and Fifth Line, just before 2 a.m.

A witness says the pickup crossed the centre line, rolled over into a ditch and came to rest on its roof.

The driver was trapped inside.

Firefighters helped extricate the man and he was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

He was then airlifted to a Hamilton hospital by an Ornge air ambulance.

OPP are still investigating the circumstances leading up to the crash.