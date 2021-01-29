KITCHENER -- A pickup truck rolled onto its side in a collision in Cambridge on Friday morning.

The crash happened around 10:20 a.m. in the area of Hespeler Road and Langs Drive. Police say the pickup truck was travelling north on Hespeler Road and tried to turn left into a private driveway in front of oncoming traffic. The truck flipped onto its side.

No one was injured in the collision.

The driver of the pickup truck has been charged with not turning safely.