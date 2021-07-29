Advertisement
Pickup truck driver seriously hurt after crash near Breslau
Published Thursday, July 29, 2021 6:10AM EDT
A crash near Breslau left the driver seriously injured. (CTV Kitchener) (July 29, 2021)
KITCHENER -- A single-vehicle crash near Breslau has resulted in serious injuries for one pickup truck driver.
Regional police say the driver was heading north on Shantz Station Road Wednesday night when he lost control and struck a bridge.
He was rushed to a hospital outside the region. Police add that his injuries are not life threatening.
It’s not clear yet why the driver lost control.
The road was closed for several hours due to the investigation.