Pickup truck driver hurt in collision with school bus
Published Wednesday, March 7, 2018 8:29AM EST
A school bus and a pickup truck collided near Milverton Wednesday morning.
Perth County OPP say the crash happened shortly before 7 a.m. on Line 67.
According to police, there were no students on the bus at the time of the collision.
The pickup truck driver suffered minor injuries and was treated by paramedics.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.