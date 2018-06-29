

CTV Kitchener





One person was seriously hurt Thursday afternoon in a two-vehicle collision near Tobermory.

The crash occurred around 2:30 p.m. at Highway 6 and Big Tub Road. It involved a pickup truck and a shuttle bus.

According to Bruce Peninsula OPP, the bus had stopped at a stop sign at the end of the highway when it was hit from behind by the truck.

The driver of the pickup truck was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Two passengers on the shuttle bus suffered minor injuries.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.