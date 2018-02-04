Featured
Pickup driver loses control, hits hydro pole
A pickup driver lost control and hit a hydro pole in Mapleton Township. (Feb. 4, 2017)
CTV Kitchener
Published Sunday, February 4, 2018 4:16PM EST
A pickup crash in Mapleton Township sent one person to hospital Saturday afternoon.
It happened around 12:30 p.m. on Eighth Line, south of Drayton.
Police say the pickup driver lost control and hit a hydro pole.
The driver wasn’t hurt but the passenger was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.