Advertisement
Pick-up truck driver hospitalized after crash in Woolwich Township
Waterloo regional police are investigating a crash on Shantz Station Road in Woolwich Township. (Supplied by WRPS)
Share:
KITCHENER -- A man is in hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries following a single-vehicle collision on Shantz Station Road in Woolwich Township.
Waterloo regional police tweeted about the incident around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday.
Police say the driver of a pickup truck was travelling north on Shantz Station Road when he lost control and struck a bridge.
According to a release, the driver was transported to an out-of-region hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Shantz Station Road was closed in both directions between Kramp Road and the rail line but was expected to reopen Wednesday night.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.