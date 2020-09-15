KITCHENER -- A secondary school in Cambridge shared its success at physical distancing in a social media video on Tuesday.

Southwood Secondary School tweeted a drone video, showing students and staff maintaining proper distancing while heading into school for the morning.

In the video, students are lined up outside with clear space between them.

Up up and away! Thanks Sabres for respecting physical distancing this morning. #WeAreWRDSB pic.twitter.com/a7qnzYoBUW — Southwood Secondary School (@ssswrdsb) September 15, 2020

Secondary students in the Waterloo Region District School Board are broken into two cohorts as part of a quad-mestering system. The first cohort started in-person classes on Sept. 11. The second cohort will come into the classroom on Sept. 17.