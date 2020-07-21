KITCHENER -- A local group has created a new device to help people with developmental disabilities better understand the concept of physical distancing.

The Buddy Stick was created by Adults in Motion and is a six foot long piece of PVC piping with handle grips.

On Tuesday, with help from Waterloo Regional Police, the buddy stick was put in action to teach participants how to properly stay distanced.

"This is the new normal," says WRPS Chief Bryan Larkin. "So we’re really pleased to work with our friends from AIM to promote physical distancing, but ensure that there’s a social connection."

The Buddy Sticks are available to purchase online at www.adultsinmotion.org.

With reporting by Tyler Calver