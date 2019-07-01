

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police are looking into a physical altercation between two men.

Officers responded to the incident in the area of Paulander Drive and Victoria Street South in Kitchener on Sunday around noon.

Neither of the two men involved were injured.

Police arrested a 41-year-old man and charged him with assault with a weapon and uttering threats.

A young person reportedly fled the scene prior to officers arriving.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.