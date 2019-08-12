

CTV Kitchener





Police in Guelph have released photos of a suspect wanting in connection to a shooting that left a teen girl with serious injuries.

The shooting happened on July 13 in the parking lot of a Super 8 on Woodlawn Road West.

The victim, 16, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

She's since been released.

On Aug. 12, police released a composite image of the person wanted in connection to the shooting.

They also provided two surveillance photos of the suspect.

Anyone who may have any information is asked to contact police as soon as possible.