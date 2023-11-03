Photos released of 'persons of interest' in Brantford assaults

Brantford police released photos Friday of men they say are “persons of interest” in an assault investigation, with the hope that someone can help identify them.

At around 5:40 a.m. on Oct. 27, two males assaulted a female in Victoria Park. She was later taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A short time later, also in the area of Market and Darling streets, the suspects are believed to have attacked a male by allegedly spraying him with mace.

Both suspects were said to be wearing dark-coloured clothing but no other description was shared publically at the time. They were also reportedly picked up by a 2003-2009 white, four-door Lincoln Town Car with tinted windows.

Anyone with information on these assaults, or can identify the males in the photos, is asked to call Detective Jason Sinning at 519-756-7050, ext. 2329, or leave an anonymous tip with Brant-Brantford Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477 (1-800-222-8477) or www.crimestoppersbb.com/submit-a-tip/.