KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Photos released of 'persons of interest' in Brantford assaults

    Brantford police are looking for two males who are "persons of interest" in an assault investigation. (Source: Brantford Police) Brantford police are looking for two males who are "persons of interest" in an assault investigation. (Source: Brantford Police)

    Brantford police released photos Friday of men they say are “persons of interest” in an assault investigation, with the hope that someone can help identify them.

    At around 5:40 a.m. on Oct. 27, two males assaulted a female in Victoria Park. She was later taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    A short time later, also in the area of Market and Darling streets, the suspects are believed to have attacked a male by allegedly spraying him with mace.

    Both suspects were said to be wearing dark-coloured clothing but no other description was shared publically at the time. They were also reportedly picked up by a 2003-2009 white, four-door Lincoln Town Car with tinted windows.

    Anyone with information on these assaults, or can identify the males in the photos, is asked to call Detective Jason Sinning at 519-756-7050, ext. 2329, or leave an anonymous tip with Brant-Brantford Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477 (1-800-222-8477) or www.crimestoppersbb.com/submit-a-tip/.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    OPINION

    OPINION Here's why you should probably lower your salary expectations for 2024

    Looking at current inflation levels and other factors affecting Canada's labour market, workers in many industries may need to lower their expectations for a salary increase in 2024. In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew outlines a few of the main reasons why some companies are projected to reduce their salary increases next year.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News