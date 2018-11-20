

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police are investigating after a man was fatally shot in Cambridge Monday evening.

Police say they were called to a plaza in the area of Christopher Drive and Champlain Boulevard in Cambridge around 8:11 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

When they arrived on scene a 24-year-old man was located and treated for serious injuries. He was later pronounced dead at Cambridge Memorial Hospital.

Police identified the male as Bradley Pogue of Cambridge. They say the suspects involved are outstanding.

Police believe the shooting was a targeted incident and say there is no immediate concern for public safety.

"I was just doing my own thing and I was about to take the dog out and I just heard two loud gunshots, and I wasn't sure if it was actually gunshots or what because when you're not expecting it you're not going to believe what it actually is," said Quinn Pierce who lives across the street from the shooting.

In a press release, police released a photo of a suspect wanted in connection to the incident.

Adam Adonis De-Gannes, 24 from Cambridge, is described as heavy-set and stands approximately six feet two inches.

Police said he is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 immediately.

Police say there will be no disruption to traffic in the area, but crews will remain on scene for majority of the day Tuesday to investigate.