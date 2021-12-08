Photo of person of interest issued in stolen credit cards investigation: OPP
Person of interest in Tillsonburg
Tillsonburg -
Provincial police have issued a photo of a person of interest related to stolen credit cards used in Tillsonburg.
In a tweet, Oxford OPP said they were investigating the theft of credit cards used at least once in the town.
The OPP also sent out a photo of a person of interest in relation to the incident.
Anyone with information has been asked to call the OPP at 1-800-310-1122 or to contact Crime Stoppers.