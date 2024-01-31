KITCHENER
    • Phones stolen during hockey practice at Sleeman Centre: Guelph police

    The rink at the Sleeman Centre in Guelph. (May 10, 2019) The rink at the Sleeman Centre in Guelph. (May 10, 2019)
    A Guelph man has been arrested after allegedly stealing several phones from a Sleeman Centre locker room during a hockey practice.

    Police say a man was seen on surveillance video going into a change room around 6:20 p.m. on Tuesday. He allegedly took seven phones, Airpods, and a pair of glasses.

    Officers were called to an unrelated matter downtown around 11 p.m., recognized the man, and recovered all the stolen property.

    Police say they also found two sets of brass knuckles on the man.

    A 34-year-old from Guelph has been charged with seven counts of possessing stolen property under $5,000, two counts of unauthorized possession of a weapon, and possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

