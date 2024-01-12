KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Philadelphia Phillies manager draws crowd to THEMUSEUM amid funding cuts

    Rob Thomson, the manager of the Philadelphia Phillies, was the key attraction of an event held at THEMUSEUM on Thursday.

    The event aimed to sell tickets to support the museum's future, which is currently facing financial challenges.

    David Marskell, the CEO of THEMUSEUM, expressed serious concerns for the arts community following a substantial cut in funding.

    “We were totally caught off guard recently when the Region of Waterloo chose to cut THEMUSEUM’s funding by 75 per cent or $300,000,” said Marskell.

    “Considering inflation and our expenses going up, to lose that much money is a real blow to us as an organization,” he continued.

    According to Marskell, the funding cut could have severe repercussions, including potential staff layoffs, the closure of a floor, the loss of various programs, or even the indefinite closure of THEMUSEUM.

    Marskell says the event with Rob Thomson was part of the museum's efforts to mitigate these challenges and preserve its role in the community.

