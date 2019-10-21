

Matthew Ethier, CTV Kitchener





BRANTFORD – For the fourth federal election in a row, Phil McColeman of the Conservatives wins the Brantford-Brant riding.

McColeman defeated top challengers Danielle Takacs of the Liberal Party and Sabrina Sawyer of the NDP.

"I know many people who may be not the same political stripe as I but they do like the job I do and give me their support and I am really appreciative of that," says McColeman.

Also on the ballet were Bob Jonkman of the Green Party, Dave Wrobel of the PPC, Jeffrey Gallagher of the VCP, and independents Leslie Bort and John Turmel.