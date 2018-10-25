

CTV Kitchener





A Cambridge pharmacy was reportedly robbed at knifepoint on Wednesday.

Regional police responded to the incident on Dundas Street South at approximately 1:30 p.m.

According to a media release, a male walked into the pharmacy and demanded narcotics from the employees working there.

They were able to exit out a back door, and the suspect fled out the front.

Police did not say whether the suspect left with any of the narcotics he demanded.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.