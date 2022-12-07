Pharmacy reportedly robbed in Kitchener

Waterloo regional police are on scene at a pharmacy that was reportedly robbed Wednesday night.

In a tweet, police said officers are currently on scene in the area of Huron Road and Fischer-Hallman Road in Kitchener.

Police said there will be an increased presence of officers and are asking residents to avoid the area.

Police said more information will be released when available.

— Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) December 8, 2022

This is a developing story and will be updated.