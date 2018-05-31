

CTV Kitchener





London-area pharmacist Jason Newman has been going door-to-door in Cambridge offering Naloxone kits to area residents.

Questions are being raised by people in the neighborhood in regards to the pharmacist’s intentions. Naloxone is a substance typically used to reverse drug overdoses.

“I don’t agree with it at all,” says Dieter Lehmann. “You don’t know what you’re getting from someone going door-to-door.”

Lehmann also alluded to the fact that, for all anyone knows, there could be unwanted drugs such as fentanyl in the opioid antidote kits. “There are a lot of teenagers in this area, and they sometimes want to get their hands on whatever kind of drugs they can,” says Lehmann.

Lehmann added that he hasn’t heard of any opioid overdoses in the neighborhood. He believes the kits should come from either a doctor or a pharmacy.

The lifesaving kits are free to the public, but they’re not cheap to make.

“They’re about $110, plus the $10 professional fee, in addition to the $25 training fee,” says Cambridge city councillor Helen Jowett.

Opioid use has been a major concern for many Cambridge residents. The city recently installed surveillance cameras in the Galt core in a bid to reduce drug use and crime in the area.

The Ontario College of Pharmacists has confirmed that Newman is now the subject of an active investigation. Details regarding his current condition to practice cannot be released.

Newman feels he is simply being proactive in his profession, and that he’s done nothing wrong.

“When I started my program, I sent all of my training material to the Ministry of Health,” he says. “They complimented me on my efforts.”

In addition to Cambridge, Newman has been canvassing communities like Toronto, London and Hamilton.

“Cambridge was pinpointed as an area of concern when it comes to drug use,” says Newman. “I only hand out a kit to those who want it.”