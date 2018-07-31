

CTV Kitchener





Medical professionals are warning that there will be a shortage of EpiPens for adults in the month of August.

The maker of the auto injector, Pfizer Canada, says it is the only auto-injector available in Canada and the adult dose will be very limited for the next month.

Pfizer says it will still be able to provide the junior version of the EpiPen, but that supply will be limited and carefully managed.

At a pharmacy in Waterloo there are already no adult EpiPens left, and only three junior EpiPens in stock.

“In the US they have multiple manufacturers where as in Canada we have one manufacturer for the EpiPen. It would be great if we could have multiple manufacturers that will help do a couple things it will increase competition it will bring prices down for consumers. In addition it can make sure that we do always have a steady supply of the medication so we don't end up in situations like this where we have a shortage or a back order,” said Neil Malhotra, a pharmacist at the Westmount Place Pharmacy.

Some pharmacists say you can use an expired EpiPen in the case of an emergency as they have a shelf life of up to three months after the expiry date.

But experts are reminding users to always call 911 following the use of the medication.

Pharmacies across Canada say they will likely not see a new stock until the end of August.