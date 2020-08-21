WATERLOO -- A petition is asking Waterloo Region officials to give the “Land Back Camp” in Kitchener’s Victoria Park to the Indigenous community.

Lori Campbell appeared as a delegate at the region’s virtual council meeting on Thursday night to make the case about how important the space now is.

“We need our own space and resources invested in our communities so we can learn from one another, teach one another, and create a healthier community,” she said. “It’s about us and for us, and that’s what will create a better region for all of us collectively.”

The occupation camp has been in place since June 20.

“You perform a land acknowledgement before every session and meeting,” said delegate Terre Chartland. “It’s time to put action behind your words.”

The delegates also asked council to hire an Indigenous person to lead an advisory circle to find ways to best meet the needs of the Indigenous community.