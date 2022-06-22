Petition calls on Region of Waterloo to end encampment evictions

As the eviction date for an encampment in Kitchener looms, some are calling on the Region of Waterloo to let those living at the downtown property stay.

A petition asking the region to make encampment evictions, like the one planned for the Victoria and Weber site on June 30, illegal has garnered just over 400 signatures as of noon on Wednesday. The petition authors also want the region to find spaces where camps can be allowed so they are not scatted in the bushes away from services.

A rally in support of the encampment is planned for Wednesday evening.

“We can have the pressure and urgency to find these folks a place to stay where they’re not expecting an eviction and they can still maintain their sense of community. But the conversation about housing is still front and centre because it all comes down to that,” said rally organizer Kamil Ahmed.

The encampment at the corner of Victoria and Weber Streets has gown considerably since the first tents appeared a few months ago. In early June, the region said over 60 tents and as many people live there. The site will eventually be part of the transit hub construction area, but the eviction date was moved up after the region said the area became a high risk due to recent violence.

Earlier this week the region announced it is opening a new 60 person overnight shelter in Kitchener. The region hopes the new space will remove some of the barriers that prevent some residents from accessing shelters, including by letting couples to stay together and allowing pets.