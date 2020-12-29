KITCHENER -- A petition is calling on the City of Waterloo to allow for backyard fires.

So far, it's gathered more than 2,500 signatures. However, the city said there are concerns about health and safety.

Ryan Hammar has a skating rink and bar in his backyard, but said there's one thing missing.

"If I had a nice little fire right beside me, that would be perfect," he said.

Hammar started the petition asking the city to change its air fire bylaw, especially during the winter months of the pandemic.

City officials said the bylaw is in place because of safety concerns.

"Sometimes the smoke can be a bother to people, in addition to concerns people may have about their own health and breathing in such smoke," said Nicole Papke, director of municipal enforcement services with the City of Waterloo.

Hammar suggests making a permit system to ensure responsibility and only allowing solid fuel such as wood.

"Not leaves, pines, stuff that would make it really smokey, but things that would be confined to our backyard," he said.

Violating the bylaw could cost between $400 and $25,000, but the city officials said they use an education and information response.

"It's somewhat ridiculous that Kitchener can have one, but we can't," Hammar said.

In Kitchener, backyard fires need to be at least five metres away from buildings, trees and fences, among other rules. Cambridge fires need to be 150 metres from other buildings.

Changing Waterloo's bylaw would need city council approval.

"Delegation to appear before council would need to happen, and then council would give staff direction to look at the issue," Papke said.