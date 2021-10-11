‘Peter Piper’ pays tribute to frontline workers during pandemic, strikes sour note with some neighbours
A bagpiper in Fergus is facing criticism from some of his neighbours for his instrumental tributes to frontline workers.
Peter Hummel, better known as ‘Peter Piper,’ has been playing the bagpipes outside his home several times each week since the start of the pandemic.
“Almost every night at 7:30 I’m on,” Hummel said.
His performances are streamed online for local healthcare workers and beyond to see.
Many neighbors say they enjoy the daily performances and support Hummel’s way of saying ‘thank you’ to frontline workers.
“I think what [he is] doing is a great thing,” says Debbie Smeltzer, Hummel’s neighbour. “He’s brought us all together.”
Other residents have not been impressed with the noisy tributes. Rob Splinter lives nearby and filed a formal noise complaint to try and put an end to the piping.
“I think they sound like something running over a cat,” Splinter said. “I don’t think it’s respectful for him to be playing, disturbing his neighbours on a nice day like this. He was just playing and I had to close my windows because I couldn’t hear my TV.”
During the pandemic, Ontario Provincial Police and Centre Wellington by-law officials have also shown up to Hummel’s home because of the complaints.
Centre Wellington councillor Kirk McElwain is in support of Hummel’s tributes, saying he has every right to play.
“There was really no part of the noise by-law that pertains to what [Hummel] is doing,” McElwain said. “He wasn’t breaking any law there.”
Hummel has created ‘Piping Isn’t a Crime’ lawn signs for neighbours who support his piping.
"It was supposed to be a visual demonstration [of what] the community is all about and this is what we’re going to support," Hummel said.
Residents can buy the signs, with proceeds going to a local charity that helps rural women in crisis.
Hummel says he is playing for a purpose, not to be a pain.
He adds, he’s willing to put up with the neighbourhood feud in the meantime, and says he won’t stop until the pandemic is over.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
U.S. to accept travellers immunized with vaccines approved by WHO, FDA, says CDC
Canadians immunized against COVID-19 with the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine can visit the United States when new travel regulations come into play next month, but it's not yet clear whether those with mixed doses will make the cut.
Moderna has no plans to share its COVID-19 vaccine recipe
Moderna has no plans to share the recipe for its COVID-19 vaccine because executives have concluded that scaling up the company's own production is the best way to increase the global supply, the company's chairman said Monday.
'Very disappointed': Hollywood actor says sons denied boarding on Air Canada flight at Vancouver airport
Hollywood actor Holly Robinson Peete has raised concerns on social media about how her sons were treated at Vancouver International Airport last week, saying they were barred from boarding a flight with tickets she bought for them.
At least 2 dead in California plane crash that burned homes
A small plane crashed in a densely populated San Diego suburb Monday, killing at least two people, including a UPS driver, and leaving a trail of destruction that sent neighbours scrambling to help neighbours. At least two others were injured.
Texas governor bars all COVID-19 vaccine mandates in state
Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued an executive order on Monday barring all COVID-19 vaccine mandates in the state by any entity, including private employers.
Invasive wild pigs in national park for first time at Alberta's Elk Island
One of the most destructive and rapidly spreading invasive species on the continent has been found for the first time in a Canadian national park.
Canada urged to join allies in tougher China stance after Kovrig, Spavor release
The aftermath of Canada's long fight with China over the imprisonment of Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig has spawned a new challenge: whether to join allies such as the United States and Australia in taking a more confrontational stance toward China.
Bodycam video shows U.S. police dragging a Black paraplegic man out of his car during traffic stop
A Black paraplegic man from Ohio has filed a complaint with the NAACP after video showed police officers pulling him out of his car by his hair and arms during a traffic stop late last month.
Girls today care less about gender stereotypes, parents still entrenched in bias, LEGO study says
Girls today are ready to break free from gender-based stereotypes about play and creative activities, but their parents — and society at large — are holding them back by clinging to those stereotypes, according to a new study commissioned by the LEGO group.
London
-
'Logical Choice': 70 Letters to council recommend 2018 runner-up for Ward 13 vacancy
Politicians will begin debating how to fill the Ward 13 vacancy at Tuesday's London City Corporate Services Committee Meeting.
-
Ornge responds to crash near Kincardine, Ont.
A crash between a tractor and a horse and buggy near Kincardine, Ont. has sent one person to hospital.
-
'Soul Nourishing': Home County Music Festival holds pop-up event
The first live music event since 2020 was held at Fansahawe Pioneer Village on Thanksgiving weekend.
Windsor
-
Ron Dunn leaving Windsor's Downtown Mission
Ron Dunn is leaving his position as Executive Director at Windsor’s Downtown Mission.
-
Canadian auto production hit especially hard by semiconductor shortage
As the semiconductor chip shortage caused by pandemic-related production issues and a surge in demand for electronics drags on, Canada's auto production slowdown is worse than many other countries.
-
'How am I going to endure this?' Windsor family prepares for trial of accused in daughter’s death
The first-degree murder trial of the man accused of killing Autumn Taggart, 31, is slated to begin Tuesday, more than three years after her death.
Barrie
-
One person charged in a two-vehicle crash in Innisfil
One person faces charges following a two-vehicle crash in Innisfil.
-
Families celebrate Thanksgiving with pandemic rules and rising food costs
As people get ready to sit down for yet another pandemic Thanksgiving, turkeys are flying out the door at Nicholyn Farms.
-
Shelter in place on Manitoulin Island has ended safely
After more than six hours, Ontario Provincial Police have lifted the shelter in place warning for Billings Township saying the incident ended safely with no injuries.
Northern Ontario
-
Shelter in place on Manitoulin Island has ended safely
After more than six hours, Ontario Provincial Police have lifted the shelter in place warning for Billings Township saying the incident ended safely with no injuries.
-
Police use of force reports double in Sault Ste. Marie
The Sault Ste. Marie Police Service said use of force reports have doubled in the first six months of the year, compared to where they were last year.
-
U.S. to accept travellers immunized with vaccines approved by WHO, FDA, says CDC
Canadians immunized against COVID-19 with the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine can visit the United States when new travel regulations come into play next month, but it's not yet clear whether those with mixed doses will make the cut.
Ottawa
-
Motorcyclist dies in hospital following crash on Bank Street Thanksgiving morning
Emergency crews responded to the crash at the intersection of Bank Street and St. Paul Avenue at approximately 6:40 a.m. Monday.
-
Families take advantage of unseasonably warm temperatures in Ottawa on Thanksgiving
The word for Thanksgiving Day is 'perfect', and for three-year-old Jack Van Lin, it’s finding the perfect pumpkin, which is not easy when there’s a near-endless field to choose from at Millers Farm.
-
Active COVID-19 cases in Ottawa drops to lowest level in a month
Ottawa Public Health is reporting 27 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thanksgiving Monday, the lowest one-day increase in five days.
Toronto
-
Toronto detective reveals what Katelynn Sampson's killer did before making fake 911 call
The Toronto detective who investigated the brutal murder of Katelynn Sampson says that when he heard the 911 call reporting her death he immediately knew something didn't add up.
-
Toronto Public Health dismisses all students from high school in Etobicoke hit with COVID-19 outbreak
Toronto Public Health (TPH) has dismissed all students from a high school in Etobicoke where there is currently a COVID-19 outbreak.
-
Turning the page: How a local book club became a lockdown lifeline for teen girls in Ontario
When their library gathering space—and book source—shut down at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, a local reading club for teenage girls could have closed its own chapter.
Montreal
-
Unvaccinated Quebec nurses to have licences suspended Friday, says Order of Nurses
The Quebec Order of Nurses (OIIQ) announced on Monday that it will suspend the practice permits of its members who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 as of next Friday.
-
Bar tabs may be about to rise, as heatwaves and labour shortages hit beer prices
In addition to gas at the pump, your morning cup of coffee and burger at lunch, happy hour may be the latest place where your tab may wind up being higher than it was at this time last year, as the cost of producing beer is rising.
-
Removal of piers and underwater footings imminent on the Old Champlain Bridge
A new phase of deconstruction of the former Champlain Bridge, which linked Montreal and the South Shore for 57 years, will begin in the coming weeks: the removal of the bridge's piers and underwater footings.
Atlantic
-
N.B. reports one COVID-19 related death, 98 new cases Monday
Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting one COVID-19 related death, along with 98 new cases and 22 recoveries on Monday, as the total number of active cases in the province rises to 1,037.
-
Family and friends remember two teen girls killed in Glace Bay, N.S. house fire
Family and friends of two teens who died in a Cape Breton house fire are remembering the young lives lost just before the Thanksgiving weekend.
-
A cautionary tale: American couple who moved to N.B. warns of severity of COVID-19
An American couple who now live in Moncton are pleading with New Brunswickers to take the fourth wave of COVID-19 more seriously.
Winnipeg
-
11-year-old Manitoba boy saves family after alerting them to house fire
An 11-year-old boy on the autism spectrum is being credited with saving his family from a house fire.
-
Missing Manitoba boy may be in Winnipeg: RCMP
The Manitoba RCMP is searching for a missing 13-year-old boy from St. Pierre-Jolys, Man.
-
Man arrested after reporting 50-person fist fight to Brandon police
A man was found to be driving in the wrong direction on a Manitoba highway after he called police and claimed he saw a fist fight.
Calgary
-
Calgary's latest stainless steel art installation aims to draw attention to Indigenous traditions, values
The creators of two new collaborative art installations in northwest Calgary are hoping to turn heads -- and at the same time, teach more about First Nations' culture.
-
Advance voting in Calgary election closes with big bump in numbers over 2017 election
If advance voting is any indications, Calgarians are officially engaged by the 2021 municipal election.
-
‘Maybe by Christmas:’ Calgarians adjust plans due to restrictions for Thanksgiving
What started as a brisk sunny Thanksgiving Day in Calgary quickly devolved Monday as it whipped up some stormy weather with snow sweeping across the city.
Edmonton
-
Connor McDavid's Oilers add forward depth, primed for big playoff push in 2021-22
The Edmonton Oilers have signed up a new supporting cast for Connor McDavid. The question is how far can they go in playoff prime time.
-
Hundreds of meals handed out in Edmonton on Thanksgiving
The spirit of giving was strong on holiday Monday in Edmonton, with organizations around the city providing meals to some of its most vulnerable.
-
Invasive wild pigs in national park for first time at Alberta's Elk Island
One of the most destructive and rapidly spreading invasive species on the continent has been found for the first time in a Canadian national park.
Vancouver
-
Vaccine deadline looming for B.C. long-term care workers, operators fear losing staff
The new vaccine mandate for long-term care and assisted living workers is set to begin, creating anxiety for some care home operators in B.C.
-
B.C.'s 911 dispatch operator sees busy night, long wait times over long weekend
B.C.'s emergency dispatchers are again sounding the alarm on long ambulance wait times and a Vancouver Island resident is sharing her story of being left on hold for nearly two hours after calling 911 on Thanksgiving Sunday.
-
5 vehicles impounded for excessive speeding on Thanksgiving Monday in Burnaby
The drivers were likely 'trying to take advantage of the lighter traffic,' said Burnaby RCMP.