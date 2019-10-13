

Zayn Jinah, CTV Kitchener





WATERLOO - A new food bank has opened in Waterloo and it's for pets.

The Kitchener-Waterloo Pet Food Bank opened over Thanksgiving weekend.

The Food Bank of Waterloo Region already gives out pet food, but its co-founders say it doesn't have enough to meet the needs of the community.

They say they want the pet food bank to exist as a separate entity.

Claire Bolarinho says opening the food bank for pets is an idea she's had for a couple years, and something she once needed.

"I was in between jobs. And at the time it was 'well, do I feed myself or do I feed my pet?,'" she says.

The concept isn't new. Pet food banks exist in London and Windsor.

There was even one started before in Waterloo Region. But it had to close down.

Bolarinho and the other co-founder, Lauren McFarlane, started seeking out donations at the end of August.

Food, toys and medical supplies are given out.

They've also started fundraising to get the organization registered as a not-for-profit.

"So we can require funding, eventually get our own building so it's not just running out of somebody's garage," says Bolarinho.

The Kitchener-Waterloo Pet Food Bank is only open twice a week on Sunday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 297C Bluevale Street North.

Here are other locations that donations can be dropped off at: