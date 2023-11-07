Perth County farm incident sends one to trauma centre with serious injuries
A 34-year-old was transported to a trauma centre Monday, after police say they were injured in a farm incident in Perth County.
Ontario Provincial Police say they responded to the area of Line 49 in West Perth around 11:30 a.m. for reports of an individual injured by an auger.
Perth County Emergency Services and West Perth Fire Services also responded to the call.
Police say the 34-year-old was transported by air ambulance to a trauma centre with serious injuries.
The Ministry of Labour was contacted and is now investigating the incident.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Immigrants explain why they're leaving Canada
Dozens of people who came to Canada as immigrants have reached out to CTVNews.ca to explain why they've abandoned their efforts to build a life here and are moving on to greener pastures.
Winnipeg woman sues Tim Hortons alleging cream in tea led to hospitalization
A Winnipeg woman is suing Tim Hortons alleging a staff mistake that added cream instead of almond milk to her tea led to a severe allergic reaction and stopped her heart for several minutes.
2 demonstrators die in Panama during latest protests over Canadian company's mining contract
Two people died Tuesday while participating in a third week of protests against a controversial government mining contract in Panama, officials confirmed.
As first group of Canadians leave Gaza, Trudeau vows work continues to evacuate all
On the first day Canadians were able to leave Gaza, dozens of citizens and those with ties to this country were able to evacuate, with the federal government vowing work will continue in the days ahead to help all leave the region where a dire humanitarian crisis continues to unfold amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.
Alberta family furious after home raided by police
Alberta RCMP are investigating the actions of a man after a series of events that led to police raiding two homes where no crimes were being committed.
opinion Tom Mulcair: Trudeau in a tailspin as his carbon tax blows up
Justin Trudeau has been juggling the climate change file since he took office. After eight years of twirling, there were just too many parts in the air at the same time, writes former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in a column for CTVNews.ca.
It's a Hallmark moment in St. John's with three local movies hitting TV screens
Three locally-produced films are hitting the Hallmark channel this month. It’s a promising sign in Newfoundland and Labrador’s growing film industry.
Mystery of African elephants dropping dead unravelled by scientists
The cause of mysterious mass deaths of African elephants has finally been unravelled — and scientists who authored a new report say that the outbreaks could be more likely to occur amid conditions created by the ongoing climate crisis.
NDP keep carbon tax debate alive in the House with motion calling for home heating GST relief
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh and his party kept the carbon pricing debate alive in the House of Commons Tuesday by advancing a motion calling for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to remove the GST off all forms of home heating. Later, the Senate voted to advance a bill seeking further carbon price exemptions.
London
-
London, Ont. developer rant caught on tape during BIA meeting
The issues and frustrations of downtown business people came to the forefront on Tuesday when Shmuel Farhi went off on a rant at a London Business Improvement Association meeting.
-
WATCH
WATCH London, Ont. man frustrated after tire slashing incident
A London man wants to get the word out after someone wearing a mask and riding a bicycle was caught on a home surveillance camera slashing tires in the middle of the night on an east end driveway last month.
-
IN PHOTOS
IN PHOTOS Beer vats on the move from Sarnia to London
The heavy haul is expected to enter City of London between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. from Fanshawe Park Road.
Windsor
-
Camera pilot project downtown boasts 75 per cent reduction in crime
A Windsor councillor is beyond pleased with the results of a four month pilot project involving 4K surveillance cameras in downtown Windsor.
-
'Gang expert' testifies at Windsor murder trial
A detective who focuses on street gangs in the Toronto area took the stand as an expert Tuesday in a Windsor murder trial regarding the 2018 shooting death of a 20-year-old University of Windsor student.
-
WATCH
WATCH Windsor police release video footage of three suspects wanted in multiple carjackings
Windsor police are turning to the public for help identifying three suspects who allegedly used a noxious substance to remove drivers out of their vehicles in multiple carjackings over the weekend.
Barrie
-
Investigation launched following death of man bitten by police dog in Midland
A man arrested in Midland after attempting to flee officers and being bitten by a police dog has died, initiating a probe into the circumstances surrounding his death.
-
Ontario woman seeks justice after brother dies on fishing excursion in Dominican Republic
An Angus, Ont. woman whose brother died in the Dominican Republic earlier this year wants to see justice done in criminal court.
-
Freezing rain warning issued for Simcoe County, Muskoka
Freezing rain is expected to make driving conditions tricky on Wednesday across parts of Simcoe County and Muskoka.
Northern Ontario
-
'Armed and dangerous' man wanted for murder last seen in Sudbury
Police in northern Ontario are looking for an 'armed and dangerous' man wanted for murder in Niagara Falls and last seen in Sudbury on Nov. 4.
-
Residential school records released day before archbishop testifies at Senate
A Catholic archdiocese that operated four Indigenous residential schools in Manitoba and Saskatchewan has finally surrendered a long-awaited trove of records that may hold clues about their tragic history.
-
Sudbury teen charged in Skead Road crash that sent 4 to hospital last month
A 16-year-old from Greater Sudbury has been charged in a single-vehicle crash on Skead Road that sent four teens to hospital, leaving two with serious injuries.
Ottawa
-
Feds to convert government-owned properties in Ottawa into 1,600 new homes
The federal government announced it will be converting federal properties in Ottawa into over 1,600 new homes across the city.
-
3 men facing charges in connection with Centretown shooting
Ottawa police have announced charges against three people after a shooting in Centretown Monday afternoon.
-
Glebe Collegiate students honour soldiers with 'Walking Them Home' project
With Remembrance Day approaching, Glebe Collegiate students are finding a new approach to honour soldiers who attended their school decades ago.
Toronto
-
Toronto Metropolitan University appoints retired judge to review open letter by legal students on Israel-Hamas war
Toronto Metropolitan University will be conducting an external review after more than 70 students from its law school recently signed an open letter declaring their support for 'all forms of Palestinian resistance' and denying Israel’s existence while demanding that the school administration call for a ceasefire in the region.
-
Police believe woman killed in Whitby was victim of intimate partner violence
A woman killed in Whitby over the weekend is believed to be the victim of intimate partner violence, according to police in Durham Region.
-
A ransomware attack hit Toronto Public Library. Here’s what that means
The Toronto Public Library (TPL) has confirmed the cybersecurity breach that caused a 10-day outage was brought on by a ransomware attack.
Montreal
-
Teen charged in death of three-year-old child on Montreal's North Shore
A 19-year-old Quebec man has been charged in the death of a three-year-old child on Montreal's North Shore. Court records show that the accused has been charged with criminal negligence causing death, possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm, and obstructing justice.
-
Quebec to double university tuition in 2024 but Bishop's has already accepted students under current rates
There is more uncertainty surrounding Quebec's recent decision to double tuition for out-of-province university students in 2024 since Bishop's University has already admitted students next fall.
-
Budget update: Quebec boosts aid payments, says economy is in 'stagnation'
Quebec Finance Minister Eric Girard has cut his projections for the province's economic growth in 2024 and warned that Canada has entered a period of economic "stagnation."
Atlantic
-
'The look on her face really worried me': Guidance counsellor testifies in Lexi Daken inquest
The jury in the Lexi Daken inquest heard from the guidance counsellor who took the New Brunswick teen to the emergency room the evening she tried to get help.
-
Missing Fredericton woman featured on true crime show
Erin Brooks' family is hoping a true crime show will bring them some answers about her disappearance.
-
N.S. Aerospace workers issue strike notice: Unifor
IMP Aerospace workers in Nova Scotia have issued a notice that they plan to go on strike Friday.
Winnipeg
-
Sentencing hearing begins for man, mother involved in fatal crash
Dozens of friends and family members flooded a Winnipeg courtroom Tuesday as the sentencing hearing began for a man who pleaded guilty to impaired driving in a fatal collision that killed a 24-year-old woman.
-
Inquest into deaths of men who interacted with Manitoba police begins
An inquest into the deaths of five men, who had interactions with police, is underway at the Winnipeg law courts.
-
Winnipeg woman sues Tim Hortons alleging cream in tea led to hospitalization
A Winnipeg woman is suing Tim Hortons alleging a staff mistake that added cream instead of almond milk to her tea led to a severe allergic reaction and stopped her heart for several minutes.
Calgary
-
Calgary's infamous Lilydale poultry plant to be demolished starting this week
The City of Calgary will begin demolishing the decommissioned Lilydale poultry plant on Wednesday.
-
Leaked documents show Alberta to dismantle health provider, may sell off care homes
Alberta is planning to dismantle its provincewide health provider and may sell off its publicly owned continuing-care facilities, say leaked cabinet briefing documents released by the Opposition NDP.
-
Original power station transforming into craft distillery as industry booms in Alberta
Starting in 1911, the solid concrete building pushed electricity into Calgary's early power grid. But by this time next year, the former East Calgary Sub-Station in the southeast neighbourhood of Highfield will serve craft cocktails and fine food, and host events.
Edmonton
-
Leaked documents show Alberta to dismantle health provider, may sell off care homes
Alberta is planning to dismantle its provincewide health provider and may sell off its publicly owned continuing-care facilities, say leaked cabinet briefing documents released by the Opposition NDP.
-
Runaway calf makes it 36 blocks in escape from Edmonton Farmfair setup
A calf is unharmed and back in the custody of its owners after taking an unplanned trot through dozens of central Edmonton blocks on Tuesday.
-
Edmonton family 'traumatized' by police tactical siege in false kidnapping case
A north Edmonton man says he's "disgusted" by the actions of a police tactical squad after officers busted his door, swore at his parents and pointed guns at his kids last week.
Vancouver
-
On anniversary of partner's death, Vancouver man asks why local hospital still won't allow MAID
Two years ago, Vancouverite Scott Harrison lost the love of his life. His partner Christina Bates was forced to be transferred to Vancouver General Hospital on the morning of Nov. 7, 2021 in order to fulfill her wish of medical assistance in dying, or MAiD.
-
'I was freaking out': Bear breaks into Metro Vancouver minivan
A minivan was gnawed, scratched and ripped-apart so badly by a bear, a B.C. mother can't get to the driver's seat to see if it the vehicle will still run.
-
Driver sentenced to 3 years for crash that killed UBC students
A British Columbia judge has ruled that a 23-year-old man who hit and killed two University of British Columbia students while he was speeding through the campus in 2021 should serve three years in jail and be prohibited from driving for five years.