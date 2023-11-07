KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Perth County farm incident sends one to trauma centre with serious injuries

    (Scott Miller / CTV London) (Scott Miller / CTV London)

    A 34-year-old was transported to a trauma centre Monday, after police say they were injured in a farm incident in Perth County.

    Ontario Provincial Police say they responded to the area of Line 49 in West Perth around 11:30 a.m. for reports of an individual injured by an auger.

    Perth County Emergency Services and West Perth Fire Services also responded to the call.

    Police say the 34-year-old was transported by air ambulance to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

    The Ministry of Labour was contacted and is now investigating the incident.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Immigrants explain why they're leaving Canada

    Dozens of people who came to Canada as immigrants have reached out to CTVNews.ca to explain why they've abandoned their efforts to build a life here and are moving on to greener pastures.

    opinion

    opinion Tom Mulcair: Trudeau in a tailspin as his carbon tax blows up

    Justin Trudeau has been juggling the climate change file since he took office. After eight years of twirling, there were just too many parts in the air at the same time, writes former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in a column for CTVNews.ca.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News