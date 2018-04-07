

CTV Kitchener





One person was killed Friday night in a collision on Perth Road 131.

Emergency crews were called to a section of the roadway near the community of Carthage, about 10 kilometres north of Milverton, around 8:30 p.m.

According to Perth County OPP, a passenger was pronounced dead at the scene after being pulled from the vehicle by firefighters.

The driver was treated by paramedics for minor injuries.

The identity of the victim has not been made public.