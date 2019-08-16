

Spencer Turcotte , CTV Kitchener





Perth County announced on Thursday that it has entered a 60-day partnership with Medavie EMS Elgin Ontario (MEMSEO).

The partnership is meant to support Perth County's ground ambulance operations.

MEMSEO Managing Director Malcolm Gilpin will act as Perth County's director of paramedic services.

"He is well-suited to provide valuable support in our day-to-day and help us review our county's existing operations to identify improvements," says Walter McKenzie, Perth County's warden.

The reason for the partnership, according to Perth County Chief Administrative Officer Renato Pullia, is because the current director of paramedic services resigned and the county wanted to have resources in place right away.