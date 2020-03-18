KITCHENER -- The Brant County female who has tested positive for COVID-19 reportedly went to work at Woodstock General Hospital before she was diagnosed.

A news release from the Brant County Health Unit says she returned from the Mayan Riviera on March 8.

Between March 9 and 11, she worked at the hospital, where she had limited contact with patients.

On March 11, she began to feel symptomatic and began to self-isolate.

On March 14, she contacted the Brant Community Healthcare System to inform them of her symptoms and travel history.

The Brant County Health Unit arranged for testing to be done that day.

On March 17, the patient was notified that she had tested positive for COVID-19.

It's not yet clear whether any patients at the hospital have been tested for the virus.

This is a developing news story. More to come…