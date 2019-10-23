

Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER – Police are investigating after a crash near Blyth sent one person to hospital with serious injuries.

Huron County OPP say they responded to the scene at around 8:40 a.m. on Wednesday.

They say two vehicles collided on Blyth Road, just east of Blyth.

One of the drivers was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said just before 10 a.m. that they were on scene investigating. It's not yet known what caused the crash or whether any charges are expected.

Blyth Road was closed between London Road and Elevator Line.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Huron OPP.