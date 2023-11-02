Person shot with pellet gun, pepper spray used after 100-person party in St. Marys: SPS

Stratford police have handed out several charges after they say a group of people were assaulted with pepper spray and a pellet gun following a 100-person party.

Officers were called to a home on Elgin Street in St. Marys around 11:30 p.m. on Friday for a party they say had over 100 teenagers. The homeowner was issued a ticket and the party was broken up.

Police were then called to an altercation around an hour later in the area of Elizabeth Street and James Street that allegedly involved teens from the party.

Police say an 18-year-old from Stratford attacked a 17-year-old from St. Marys, stomped on their head, and shot them in the back of the head with a pellet gun, causing them to need stitches.

A 20-year-old from St. Marys tried to intervene, but the 18-year-old and a 15-year-old from Stratford allegedly pepper sprayed five people before running off.

Police add the 18-year-old also pointed a firearm at someone during the altercation.

The two accused later turned themselves in.

The 18-year-old is facing six charges, including administering a noxious substance, assault with a weapon, and breaching probation. The 15-year-old is facing five charges, including assault with a weapon and carrying a concealed weapon.

AMMO AND MAGAZINE LEFT BEHIND

Around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, a homeowner on Huron Street in St. Marys reported that they found a backpack with a handgun inside on their property. The bag and weapon are believed to have been left behind from the party the night before.

Police say the backpack had four 9mm rounds of ammo, and a magazine for a handgun, but no handgun. They haven't been able to find out who it belongs to and haven't laid any charges.