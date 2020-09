KITCHENER -- Provincial police say a person was severely injured in a farm incident on Monday night.

The incident occurred at an address on St. George Road in the County of Brant around 5 p.m.

#brantopp currently on scene of a farm related incident on St George Road in the County of Brant. Expect police and emergency vehicles in the area for the next several hours ^kj pic.twitter.com/DjLFZLTqZ6 — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) September 21, 2020

The incident is under investigation.

Police say they'll likely be at the property for several hours. The investigation is ongoing.