KITCHENER -- A person was seriously hurt after they were reportedly assaulted by three unknown males in a Cambridge park on Thursday.

Police say they responded to a report of the assault in Soper Park on Dundas Street North at around 11:20 p.m.

The victim reported that, minutes earlier, they were attacked by three people. According to police, the victim suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The first suspect is described as:

White

Mid-30s

Wearing a white hoody and baseball hat

Had a bike

The second suspect is described as:

White

Mid-30s

Six feet tall

Wearing green khaki shorts, a white t-shirt and baseball hat

The final suspect is described as:

White

Mid-30s

5’ 8” tall with a stocky build

Wearing blue jean shorts and a red shirt

Police say that the suspects fled the area in a silver or grey car that had extensive damage to its rear end.

Officials say they are still investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.