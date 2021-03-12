KITCHENER -- Police in Kitchener responded to reports of a person carrying a long gun on Thursday afternoon.

According to a news release, officers responded to a wooded area near Wren Place and Kenora Drive at around 1:30 p.m.

They weren't able to find the subject or any other parties that were reported to be with him.

Several witnesses spoke with police, who determined that the long gun was either an airsoft or paintball gun.

Officials encourage the community to report any suspicious activity immediately.

They're encouraging anyone with information to contact them.