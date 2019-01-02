

CTV Kitchener





A 22-year-old male ended up somewhere he didn’t belong after a night out celebrating New Year’s Eve.

The Guelph Police Service received a call to Cole Road in regard to a possible break and enter at around 2:30 a.m.,

A male could be seen via home security cameras by the homeowner, who was out at the time.

Police arrived and, after speaking with the suspect, determined that he was intoxicated and didn’t know where he was.

He was arrested for being intoxicated in a public place.