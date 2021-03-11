KITCHENER -- A Guelph resident woke up on Wednesday morning to find four people in her apartment.

In a news release, police said she was in her bedroom at an apartment on Waterloo Avenue when the intruders woke her up and told her they were taking her things. They allegedly threatened to hurt her if she tried to stop them.

The victim was able to get out of the apartment and speak to a maintenance worker, who in turn called police. When officers arrived, they found that the unit had been ransacked.

Police got a search warrant for another unit in the building and carried it out on Wednesday.

In the process, they were able to recover some of her things along with unrelated stolen property, a small amount of meth and a pair of brass knuckles. Three people inside that apartment were arrested.

Two Guelph women, age 22 and 23, and a 34-year-old Guelph man are facing several charges. Those include robbery, break and enter, possessing a prohibited weapon, possessing stolen property and possessing a controlled substance.

Police are still looking for a fourth suspect.

The three who were arrested were held for a bail hearing on Thursday.