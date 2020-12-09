KITCHENER -- Regional police are investigating a robbery that took place in a public parking lot in Cambridge.

They say that around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, a person who had arranged to sell items online through a buy and sell forum met up with unknown men in a parking lot in the area of Edward and Johnson Streets.

One of the men then allegedly brandished a weapon and fled the area on foot with the merchandise.

The victim was not injured.

The first suspect is described as a Black man, standing about six feet tall with a thin buildand black shoulder-length hair in braids. He is believed to be in his early to mid-20s.

Police say the second suspect is also believed to be in his early to mid-20s, standing about five-foot-eight with a thin build and was wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.