Person reportedly robbed at gunpoint, has vehicle stolen
Police are looking to speak with this person in relation to an armed robbery. (Source: WRPS)
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, January 29, 2019 6:13PM EST
A man says he was robbed in the parking lot of his Waterloo residence on Tuesday morning.
The alleged incident happened on Hemlock Street around 9:25 a.m.
According to police, two suspects took the victim’s keys, wallet and cell phone at gunpoint.
He was not injured.
The male suspects then drove off in the victim’s vehicle, a black 2017 Mercedes.
Police are looking to speak with one of the suspects, as pictured above.