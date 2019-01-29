

CTV Kitchener





A man says he was robbed in the parking lot of his Waterloo residence on Tuesday morning.

The alleged incident happened on Hemlock Street around 9:25 a.m.

According to police, two suspects took the victim’s keys, wallet and cell phone at gunpoint.

He was not injured.

The male suspects then drove off in the victim’s vehicle, a black 2017 Mercedes.

Police are looking to speak with one of the suspects, as pictured above.