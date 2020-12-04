KITCHENER -- Police responded to an area in Kitchener on Friday for reports of a person who was found dead.

Officers were in the area of Victoria Street North and Duke Street West on Friday morning after receiving reports of a female who was found deceased. It's not clear the person's age or the circumstances around their death.

It's not known if the death is considered suspicious.

There will be an increased police presence in the area while officers investigate.

This is a developing news story. Check back for more details.