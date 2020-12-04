Person reportedly found dead in Kitchener, police investigating
Published Friday, December 4, 2020 10:26AM EST Last Updated Friday, December 4, 2020 10:48AM EST
Police are investigating after a person was found dead in Kitchener on Friday. (Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)
KITCHENER -- Police responded to an area in Kitchener on Friday for reports of a person who was found dead.
Officers were in the area of Victoria Street North and Duke Street West on Friday morning after receiving reports of a female who was found deceased. It's not clear the person's age or the circumstances around their death.
It's not known if the death is considered suspicious.
There will be an increased police presence in the area while officers investigate.
This is a developing news story. Check back for more details.