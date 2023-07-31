Person punched in apparent homophobic incident in Guelph

Guelph police are investigating after someone was allegedly punched in the face in what police are describing as an apparent hate-related incident.

Police said emergency services responded around 2:30 a.m. to Norfolk Street and Macdonell Street after a female from Mississauga sustained a face injury that required several stitches.

A group of friends were sitting on some stairs when they were approached by several males who yelled homophobic slurs. Police said things turned physical, at which point, the female was punched in the face.

Anyone with information is asked to call Constable Mallory Woeller at 519-824-1212, ext. 7462, email her at mwoeller@guelphpolice.ca, leave an anonymous message for Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or leave an anonymous tip online at www.csgw.tips.