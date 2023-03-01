Person pronounced dead after vehicle spotted in ditch near Elora

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say one person has died after a single-vehicle crash south of Elora.

Police said emergency responders were called to Wellington Road 7 around 8:15 a.m. Wednesday after someone reported a vehicle in the ditch.

At 9:01 a.m., police initially tweeted that they were investigating a fatal collision in the area.

In a media release sent out at 10:30 a.m., police said the person, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was actually transported to hospital “for reasons unrelated to the collision.” They were pronounced dead in hospital.

Wellington Road 7 was briefly closed, but has since reopened.

Police said the coroner’s office is now investigating.