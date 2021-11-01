Person meeting to sell item from online posting robbed with firearm in Cambridge: WRPS

KITCHENER -

Waterloo regional police are investigating a robbery with a firearm that they say involved a person meeting a potential buyer of an item they posted online.

Officers were first called to the area of East and Concession Streets in Cambridge around 9:40 p.m. on Saturday.

Officials say the victim had arranged to meet the suspect after they posted an item for sale on a buy and sell website.

The suspect reportedly pointed a firearm at the victim during the meeting and stole the items.

There were no physical injuries reported.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police Service.