A driver is dead after a single vehicle crash near the Brantford Municipal Airport.

County of Brant OPP said it was called to the scene on Colborne Street West just before 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Fire and ambulance services attended as well, and located the vehicle.

Colborne Street West was closed between Airport Road and Highway 24. Police did not provide an estimated reopening time.

According to police, the driver and sole occupant of the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

The traffic division was sent to assist.

Police said the cause of the crash was under investigation.

Just one week before, a plane crashed at the airport, killing a husband and wife.