

CTV Kitchener





One person suffered minor injuries after a robbery in Waterloo.

Police say they received a report of the person-on-person robbery on Hickory Street West on Wednesday morning.

That was around 11:15 a.m.

Several police cruisers, a fire truck and a forensic identification vehicle were on scene around the time of the incident.

The suspect in the incident is reportedly outstanding. Police say that he was known to the victim.

Police are investigating.