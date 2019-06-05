Featured
Person injured in Waterloo robbery
Police responded to an address on Hickory Street West for reports of a robbery. (Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, June 5, 2019 3:04PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, June 5, 2019 3:50PM EDT
One person suffered minor injuries after a robbery in Waterloo.
Police say they received a report of the person-on-person robbery on Hickory Street West on Wednesday morning.
That was around 11:15 a.m.
Several police cruisers, a fire truck and a forensic identification vehicle were on scene around the time of the incident.
The suspect in the incident is reportedly outstanding. Police say that he was known to the victim.
Police are investigating.