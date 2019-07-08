Featured
Person in critical condition after disturbance in Kitchener
Police say they're investigating a disturbance that left a man in critical condition. (Stephanie Villella / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, July 8, 2019 10:52AM EDT
A man is in hospital in critical condition after what police are calling a disturbance.
It happened on Doon Village Road in Kitchener on Monday at about 12:10 a.m.
The victim sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital. As of about 9:15 a.m., he remained in critical condition.
Police are on scene and still investigating.
Anyone who may have information in this incident is asked to call police. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
More to come…