A man is in hospital in critical condition after what police are calling a disturbance.

It happened on Doon Village Road in Kitchener on Monday at about 12:10 a.m.

The victim sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital. As of about 9:15 a.m., he remained in critical condition.

Police are on scene and still investigating.

Anyone who may have information in this incident is asked to call police. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

