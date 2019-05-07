Featured
Person in critical condition after crash in Wellington County
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, May 7, 2019 6:47AM EDT
A crash in Wellington County has left one person with critical injuries.
It happened sometime before 8:30 p.m. Monday evening on Highway 7 between Wellington Road 29 and Jones Baseline.
The vehicle reportedly rolled over and clipped a parked semi-trailer. The vehicle was significantly damaged.
Orgne air ambulance was called in and transported a 23 year-old man to a Hamilton hospital.
He was the only person in the vehicle.
Police say that speed may have been a factor.