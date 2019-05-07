

CTV Kitchener





A crash in Wellington County has left one person with critical injuries.

It happened sometime before 8:30 p.m. Monday evening on Highway 7 between Wellington Road 29 and Jones Baseline.

The vehicle reportedly rolled over and clipped a parked semi-trailer. The vehicle was significantly damaged.

Orgne air ambulance was called in and transported a 23 year-old man to a Hamilton hospital.

He was the only person in the vehicle.

Police say that speed may have been a factor.