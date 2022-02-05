Person hurt after apartment fire in Kitchener

One person is being treated for smoke inhalation after an apartment fire in Kitchener.

Waterloo regional police tweeted about an incident on Charles Street around 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

They asked for people to avoid the area between Benton and Eby Streets before reopening the road around 9 pm.

Kitchener Fire says the person who suffered from smoke inhalation was knocking on doors of the building trying to get people out.

Officials estimate around $100,000 in damage and say the resident of the one unit has been displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.