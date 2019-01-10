

CTV Kitchener





A three-vehicle crash in Kitchener left one person hospitalized.

It happened at the intersection of Bleams Road and Trillium Drive in Kitchener on Thursday morning.

One person was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police say that a driver may have run a red light. Charges will likely be laid.

Traffic was disrupted from the vehicles while tow trucks cleared the scene.

The involved vehicles were significantly damaged.