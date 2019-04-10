

CTV Kitchener





One person was taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Wellesley on Tuesday evening.

Police say it happened just before 6 p.m. along Hessen Strasse Road and Moser Young Road.

Both vehicles involved sustained significant damage in the crash. One of them, a pickup truck, ended up on its side and may have hit a hydro pole.

The vehicles had to be removed from the scene with tow trucks.

Police say one of the people in the vehicles was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

It’s not clear what caused the crash or whether any charges would be laid.